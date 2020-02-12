



It’s been nearly five months since a massive fire in Patterson Park made headlines, highlighting the man who ran inside of a burning house to save his elderly neighbor.

On September 23, a house on North Rose Street caught fire, with the woman who lived there trapped inside.

Pierre Gibbons, who lived across the street, rushed inside to save her. They both collapsed and had to be rescued by firefighters.

“I told my buddies to call 911, and then my instinct was to go toward the fire,” Gibbons said.

Related Coverage:

Doctors gave Gibbons a 10 percent chance of survival.

“From the outside looking in, one guy said, ‘I got all this equipment and I feel funny running in. Hell you did it in a pair of shorts and a T-shirt,'” Gibbons said.

Gibbons still has a long recovery ahead of him. He has burns to nearly 80 percent of his body, a list of medical complications, 20 surgeries and the growth of new skin.

“It means to me God has more in store for me,” he said. “There’s something else I’m on this Earth to do.”

Gibbons would never call himself a hero, and said if anything, the injuries softened his heart. All he wants now is fresh air and to make his family laugh.

“Tip of the day is, when you see a fire, run away from it,” Gibbons said. “Don’t run toward it.”