TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– Police are investigating a robbery in Towson that happened early Wednesday morning.
Police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery at an IHOP at Loch Raven Plaza on Loch Raven Boulevard Wednesday morning.
At least 3 suspects are reportedly involved. Police haven’t confirmed what the suspects may have been armed with.
Police are still searching for those suspects. Employees told WJZ police have asked for surveillance video.
