TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating an armed robbery in Towson that happened early Wednesday morning.

Nearby residents and businesses tell WJZ they are fed up with the increase of crime in the area.

Baltimore County Police said they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a robbery at the IHOP in Loch Raven Plaza on Loch Raven Boulevard. Police said three suspects came into the restaurant, two were armed.

The trio stole cash and fled, police said.

As employees started to arrive at the plaza Wednesday morning to open up other stories, they were shocked to see police activity so early.

“Too [much] police. I’m surprised because it’s too early,” said Maria, an employee at the laundromat. “Wondering what happened, because I [came] in and nobody’s here.”

Police also went to neighboring businesses to see if they had surveillance video that could help in the case.

Employees at Firestone Auto Care said detectives were asking about the building’s surveillance video. Just a few feet away from IHOP is a laundromat. Employees said it once used to run 24 hours a day until about five years ago.

“Some time ago it was 24 hours, but I had some problems here,” Maria said. “That’s why it’s closed because it’s very dangerous. This area — it’s dangerous.”

Donna Colson has lived in the area for over 30 years.

“Things have gotten really bad out here,” Colson said.

She said this recent robbery has her on the edge.

“I don’t like it because it makes you feel like you’re not safe nowhere,” Colson said. “You know you’re not safe.”

Police are still searching for those suspects.

They said to contact the police if you have information in the case.