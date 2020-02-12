Filed Under:KKK robe, Local TV, Stafford County, Talkers, Target, Virginia

STAFFORD COURTHOUSE, Va. (WJZ) — A black man wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe at a Virginia Target told deputies he was performing a social experiment.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace around 2:30 p.m. to investigate reports of someone wearing a Ku Klux Klan outfit, Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media Tuesday.

Kimmitz said they learned the man inside the robe was black and didn’t live in the area.

Deputies told him he couldn’t wear the mask in public and he left, according to authorities. Virginia law prohibits wearing masks with the intent to conceal identity in public.

A photo posted to Twitter by a witness at the shopping center showed someone dressed in the white robe and hood talking to deputies while others looked on.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the man.

  1. King Paul says:
    February 12, 2020 at 5:20 pm

    If it had been all black he could’ve claimed he was muslim and it would’ve been ok though.

    Reply
  2. King Paul says:
    February 12, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    He wasn’t black. He forgot to wash up after the last cross burning.. “Now for my next impersonation.. Jesse Owens…”

    Reply
    1. Bill Lambeer says:
      February 13, 2020 at 2:58 pm

      King Paul, you sir, win the internet today with that quote.

      Reply
    2. danny essig says:
      February 13, 2020 at 5:20 pm

      dude that was hilarious

      Reply
  3. Susan Smith says:
    February 13, 2020 at 3:16 pm

    Clayton Bigsby IRL

    Reply
  4. Grumpy says:
    February 13, 2020 at 3:51 pm

    Since when can’t you wear a mask in public? Do they want him to catch Coronavirus?

    Reply
  5. Just Askin says:
    February 13, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Was it Ralph Northam?

    Reply

