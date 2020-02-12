Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!
Well, what do we want to talk about today? The rain has ended but we know some more rain is on the way, ahead of the cold front, that will give us a couple of days in the ’30s. No change there.
We will mild up again, as has been discussed, but now we can add another day to the end of the “Seven Day Forecast”, that will also be mild.
Wednesday and 55° sounds good. But really there is no glaring “this just in” weather headline. And maybe that IS the headline.
This morning Kristy Breslin asked me if I really thought we’d get a good sized snowfall.
The “matter of fact” answer is “yes.” It is statistical likelihood. But right now calm is good.
So let’s just not overthink and enjoy it.