  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
By Marty Bass
Filed Under:Marty Bass Weather Blog, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone!

Well, what do we want to talk about today? The rain has ended but we know some more rain is on the way, ahead of the cold front, that will give us a couple of days in the ’30s. No change there.

We will mild up again, as has been discussed, but now we can add another day to the end of the “Seven Day Forecast”, that will also be mild.

Wednesday and 55° sounds good. But really there is no glaring “this just in” weather headline. And maybe that IS the headline.

This morning Kristy Breslin asked me if I really thought we’d get a good sized snowfall.

The “matter of fact” answer is “yes.” It is statistical likelihood. But right now calm is good.

So let’s just not overthink and enjoy it.

Comments

Leave a Reply