TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — An anonymous alumnus donated $1 million to Calvert Hall College High School to be used in scholarship funding for students in the arts program.
“Our benefactor is directly investing in the lives of our students,” said Brother John Kane, Calvert Hall College President. “This remarkable gift has given us the momentum to begin the quiet phase of a transformational campaign to support our core mission – providing a comprehensive education to a diverse student body.
“At Calvert Hall we believe in educating the whole person, and this includes far more than the academic subjects,” added Kane. “This gift reinforces Calvert Hall’s strong commitment to the arts.”
Calvert Hall offers an arts program that includes a marching band, vocal music ensembles, theatre program and a visual arts program, according to the release.
“This generous gift allows for students to partake in our renowned arts program. Some of the area’s most talented students will benefit greatly from this generous gift,” said Brian Ecton, director of instrumental music and fine arts.
Officials said the school is seeking gifts for endowed faculty chairs, professional faculty and staff development, and the annual fund.
“This magnificent commitment is from an alumnus who has experienced personally the significant impact of the arts on a student’s development,” said Joe Baker, director of advancement.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan