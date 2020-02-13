



A 16-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joshua Dwayne Crouse back in November.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office took Anthony Martin, Jr. into custody after months of looking for him.

Crouse was shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 in Joppa.

BREAKING NEWS: 16-year-old murder suspect Anthony Martin, Jr., was apprehended in connection to November 1 homicide of Joshua Crouse. pic.twitter.com/oSSTcr3LyX — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) February 13, 2020

Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive. Deputies were on foot patrol when they heard gunshots coming from that area.

When they arrived they found Joshua Dwayne Crouse in the roadway. Deputies and EMS arrived to help save the man, but he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

In May, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren interviewed Crouse, who had lived in an Edgewood townhome that went up in flames, killing three people in injuring two others.

Crouse had moved out the week before the fire. His former roommate, Bobbie Sue Hodge, is accused of intentionally setting the blaze.

Crouse spoke to us the day after the fire, which his former roommate Bobbie Sue Hodge is charged with setting. He was picking up his cat from the townhome. Police say Crouse died after being shot on Grempler Way. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nmthN6XBsq — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 1, 2019

Police said Crouse’s murder was targeted, not a random incident. They said they do not believe it was related to the fire.

After a first appearance in front of a district court commissioner, Martin is being held on no bond at the Harford County Detention Center.