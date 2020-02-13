  • WJZ 13On Air

JOPPA, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joshua Dwayne Crouse back in November.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office took Anthony Martin, Jr. into custody after months of looking for him.

Crouse was shot in the early morning hours of Nov. 1 in Joppa.

Harford County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:19 a.m. in the area of Grempler Way and Brookside Drive. Deputies were on foot patrol when they heard gunshots coming from that area.

When they arrived they found Joshua Dwayne Crouse in the roadway. Deputies and EMS arrived to help save the man, but he was pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m.

In May, WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren interviewed Crouse, who had lived in an Edgewood townhome that went up in flames, killing three people in injuring two others.

Crouse had moved out the week before the fire. His former roommate, Bobbie Sue Hodge, is accused of intentionally setting the blaze.

Police said Crouse’s murder was targeted, not a random incident. They said they do not believe it was related to the fire.

After a first appearance in front of a district court commissioner, Martin is being held on no bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

