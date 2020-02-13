Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man was charged in the fatal stabbing of his mother in northeast Baltimore.
Kenard Kuniken allegedly killed his 51-year-old mother Tracey Phelps on Monday afternoon in the 6400 block of Walther Avenue.
Baltimore police responded to the home around 1 p.m. after a report of a stabbing.
There’s they found Phelps with multiple stab wounds to her body. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Kuniken was taken into custody and charged with first-degree murder.