ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy was carjacked early Thursday morning in Annapolis.
According to police, the teen reportedly drove to the unit block of Johnson Place to meet a female.
When he stopped his vehicle, he was approached by another teen holding a sledgehammer. The suspect said he also had a gun and threatened to kill the teen.
The victim fled on foot and dropped his keys.
The suspect then took the keys and sped away onto Spa Road. An officer saw the speeding car and turned on their sirens, but the vehicle went off-road and struck a wall in front of Bay Shore Landing Apartments in the 900 block of Spa Road.
The driver continued to try to flee from the police, striking three parked vehicles. The driver tried to flee on foot, but officers stopped him.
Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy from Annapolis.
He was arrested and is currently awaiting his initial hearing. He will be identified after he is charged.