BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Valentine’s Day on Friday, here’s a list of the best and worst cities for dating.
Apartment List ranked the cities based on a survey taken by 20,000 renters. They asked them “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?”
Provo, Utah was the top-ranked city for dating, where 47.5 percent of singles were satisfied with their dating opportunities.
Baltimore, Maryland ranked no. 58 out of 86 cities with 21.78 percent of singles reporting overall satisfaction and Washington, DC ranked no. 20 with 32.83 percent of singles reporting overall satisfaction with their dating opportunities, according to survey.
North Port, Florida came in last place, where only 5.4 percent of singles were satisfied with their dating opportunities.
The data is based on results from the Apartment List renter survey that was collected between February 15 and December 31, 2019.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan