BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s acting information technology director, who has been in the role since October, has been named the department’s permanent leader, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s office said Thursday.
Todd Carter started with the city’s IT department in May on the same day a ransomware attack struck and crippled some of the city’s services for months, officials said. His predecessor, Frank Johnson, went on leave a month after the attack and later resigned.
In a news release, Young touted Carter’s knowledge and experience, saying he helped the city recover from the devastating cyberattack.
“The City benefited greatly from Todd’s ability to perform expertly under extreme pressures,” Young said. “Todd has also been at the forefront of helping Baltimore modernize its IT infrastructure and to further strengthen our network capabilities.”