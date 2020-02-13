Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head in Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to an area hospital shortly after 3:30 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the back of the head.
The victim was conscious and alert.
Police were also called to an area hospital in northwest Baltimore just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man had been shot in his right leg.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information on either case is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.