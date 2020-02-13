BALTIMORE (WJZ) — U.S. Attorney Robert Hur is recommending a nearly five-year prison sentence for former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh in the “Healthy Holly” scandal.
In documents filed with the court, Hur called Pugh’s actions in the scheme “a recurring pattern of well-executed steps that built on each other, becoming more audacious and complex leading up to the mayoral election.”
The former mayor pleaded guilty in November to four charges, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government and two counts of tax evasion.
“As an educated businesswoman and successful politician, Pugh had countless opportunities for self-reflection, occasions when she could have checked her moral and ethical compass and chosen to change course. She did the opposite, and chose to double down on a path of rampant criminal deception to fulfill her ambitions,” the sentencing memorandum from Hur’s office said.
In total, Hur’s office is recommending a judge sentence Pugh to 57 months in prison.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.