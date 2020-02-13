SEVERNA PARK, Md (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police arrested a man in connection with a SunTrust Bank robbery in Severna Park that happened earlier this week.
Cornell Dupree Roberts, 46, of Grasonville, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, robbery, second-degree assault and theft of $1,500 to under $25,000.
Officers responded to SunTrust Bank in the 100 block of Ritchie Highway late Wednesday morning for a report of a robbery. Police said Roberts walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller initiating a robbery, claimed he was armed and took an unknown amount of money before he fled the scene on foot.
Officers reportedly searched the area but did not find Roberts. No injuries were reported.
Officers received a warrant for Roberts in connection to the robbery and took him into custody early Thursday morning.
He was also charged on a warrant in connection to an attempted robbery of a SunTrust Bank in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway on Nov. 15, 2019.
