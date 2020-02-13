FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources used recycled materials to build a fish habitat this winter in Cunningham Falls State Park’s Hunting Creek Lake.
Department officials said the artificial fish habitat was built using PVC tubing, rubber garden hoses, wooden pallets and five-gallon buckets filled with cement all found around the park.
“These habitat structures attract baitfish, which in turn attract larger fish,” Ranger Travis Watts said. “They can be very productive locations for anglers.”
Park staff used an artificial habitat to help fish thrive in their newly restored spawning, feeding and hiding areas in the lake, according to a news release.
GPS coordinates of the new structures will be provided to park visitors, boaters and anglers to map out where fish can be found, officials said.
Habitat construction and installation is expected to continue into the spring.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan