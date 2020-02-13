Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Google Trends collected data that shows the type of wine each state will be drinking on Valentine’s Day, and Maryland’s choice was Riesling.
Choices of wine include Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Syrah and Chardonnay, according to data.
Merlot was the top wine that won in 16 states, while Pinot Grigio and Riesling tied for second and won in 14 states.
According to the map, the East Coast prefers white wine, while the West Coast prefers red wine.
The map was put together by the food and cooking site, The Daring Kitchen, using google trends data since February 1.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan