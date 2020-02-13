



As the investigation of Wednesday’s police-involved shooting in northeast Baltimore continues, WJZ has learned more about the joint federal task force, and how those teams operate in fugitive apprehension.

A Baltimore City Police officer and Baltimore County Police officer assigned to a U.S. Marshals task force were shot during a fugitive apprehension at Gardenvillage Apartments. The suspect was wanted for attempted murder.

“This was a joint federal task force that includes multiple federal, multiple state and multiple local law enforcement officers,” Governor Larry Hogan said.

These operations include extensive training and careful planning. Jason Johnson, a former Baltimore Deputy Commissioner, said officers are not just randomly chosen to serve on a federal task force.

“Many officers, local police officers, work hard to prove themselves in order to participate in a federal task force,” Johnson said. “In terms of specialized training, that’s going to vary on the task force.”

The officers were deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service which is now investigating what went wrong.

“They are trained to do this function,” Johnson said. “They do plan these types of operations. I like to use a Mike Tyson quote, ‘Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.'”

Johnson said it is likely the officers were not anticipating the suspect would come out of the apartment building with a gun in hand.

“My guess would be the fugitives actions were intended to be suicide by cop,” Johnson said. “I don’t think anyone expects to go out in that environment waving a gun around and not be shot.”

The investigation into the police-involved shooting remains ongoing.