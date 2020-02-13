By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cling tight to your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day; it’s going to be a cold one!

Temperatures reached the mid-50s in the Baltimore area on Thursday, but they will tumble overnight, bottoming out around freezing with some spots even colder.

A cold front will move through the area, and in its wake, the cloud cover that helped keep temperatures warmer will disappear. It won’t warm up much on Friday; expect high temperatures only in the upper 30s.

If you have a hot date on Friday night, be sure to bundle up! Temperatures will drop into the teens overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.

The cold won’t last forever, though: after reaching the upper 30s on Saturday, we’ll return to the 50s on Sunday and into early next week.

