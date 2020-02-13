



At this hour, a Baltimore County officer shot on duty Wednesday is still recovering at Shock Trauma.

A Baltimore city officer who was also wounded on duty Wednesday has been released.

But there are a number of questions about how they were wounded while serving a felony warrant on an armed suspect in northeast Baltimore.

As WJZ first reported, there are questions about whether the suspect in this case ever fired his gun.

The officers were working with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force at the time they were shot.

Harrowing video shows the moments after two officers were shot at the Garden Village Apartment complex off Radecke Avenue just after noon Wednesday. Fellow law enforcement brings a wounded officer to a waiting ambulance.

The suspect was killed at the scene and police confirm gunshots were fired.

But WJZ has learned there was no exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect.

Right now, police are still trying to determine how the officers were wounded.

This is part of an active and ongoing investigation.

Questions surround whether the suspect ever fired his weapon.

More video WJZ obtained shows police rushing into the apartment complex just after the shooting.

They were part of a large task force with the u-s marshal’s office–serving a warrant.

WJZ has learned Michael Marullo was the name on the warrant. Police said Marullo was armed.

Marullo was facing nine charges from a domestic-related shooting in Lower Chichester Township outside of Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Governor Larry Hogan confirmed that the suspect was a former state corrections official.

“A former state corrections official who had left his job who had been under investigation, who had an outstanding warrant out for attempted murder,” Hogan said.

This story is developing.