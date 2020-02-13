Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Talkers, Valentine's Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re still in need of a Valentine’s Day card for that special someone in your life, the Baltimore Ravens have you covered.

That’s right, the team posted several printable Valentine’s Day cards on Twitter featuring multiple multiple players with cheesy pickup lines.

One card features quarterback Lamar Jackson looking to pass with “You’re the MVP of my heart” written on the card.

Marquise Brown is also on a card that says “You’re my first pick.”

If you want to give your special someone a Ravens themed Valentine’s Day card, head over to their website.

