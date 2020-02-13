BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re still in need of a Valentine’s Day card for that special someone in your life, the Baltimore Ravens have you covered.
That’s right, the team posted several printable Valentine’s Day cards on Twitter featuring multiple multiple players with cheesy pickup lines.
Still need a Valentine's Day card for that special someone?♥️
We've got you covered!
Printable Ravens' Valentines 💌: https://t.co/8Q41Je0OhV pic.twitter.com/iSStobY4FM
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 12, 2020
One card features quarterback Lamar Jackson looking to pass with “You’re the MVP of my heart” written on the card.
Marquise Brown is also on a card that says “You’re my first pick.”
If you want to give your special someone a Ravens themed Valentine’s Day card, head over to their website.