



It was nearly five months ago that Pierre Gibbons was rushed to the hospital in grave condition after running into a burning home to save his neighbor.

Gibbons is awake and recovering, but doctors said it could take years until he’s 100 percent.

“For me to have survived that incident tells me there is more for me to do, and I’m excited to get to the point in my life when I can do that,” Gibbons said.

After running into the burning home to save his neighbor, Gibbons was burned on 80 percent of his body. He was given only a 10 percent chance to live.

Related Coverage:

“I remember the first night he came in,” Burn Surgeon Julie Caffrey said. “His family said to me, ‘You don’t know our dad. He’s a fighter.'”

There have been numerous complications along the way, but thanks to great doctors, new technologies and the growth of new skin, Gibbons is a “living miracle.”

“We try, try, try,” Caffrey said. “And some of those patients don’t, but you have to believe that they’re going to.”

Gibbons believes it, and he’s imparted his fight on his children.

“Dad’s good energy and positive attitude has rolled off onto all of us,” Taylor Gibbons, Pierre’s daughter, said.

The fight continues, and the miracle lives on.

“I am thankful that I am here today,” Gibbons said.

The family said they are grateful for all the donations, but they still have fundraisers coming up to help with medical bills, and all the expenses that will come once Gibbons is out of the hospital.

The family has set up a GoFundMe.

There is also a fundraiser set for February 22, 2020, at Crossfit Catonsville.