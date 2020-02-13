BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans: be prepared to cough up a bit more dough to watch Lamar Jackson and crew next season.
In a letter sent to season ticket holders, the team said its average ticket prices will increase around 6.5 percent in 2020, with some zones increasing by higher amounts and others by lower amounts. One zone won’t see any increase.
“To achieve our collective goals, we must continue to stay competitive with other NFL teams, both in terms of the revenue we generate and in our spending on players we want in purple. To stay competitive, it is important that our ticket revenues remain in the top half of the NFL, and we dropped below that threshold in both 2018 and 2019,” the letter read.
The team said the increase is the first time in three seasons it has raised prices and said it’s committed to keeping the same price levels for 2021.