HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A substitute teacher was removed from a Halethorpe Elementary School classroom after the school district said the teacher allegedly “exhibited unprofessional behavior.”
“Our administration immediately investigated this report and took action to remove the substitute teacher from the classroom,” said Baltimore County Public Schools’ officials in a statement.
“We want parents to be reassured that their students’ safety is our greatest interest,” the district said. “We are proud of the students who brought this situation to our attention. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the school.”
Schools spokesman Brandon Oland said despite reports, they do not believe there was any sexual abuse.
It was students who reported concerns about the teacher.
Baltimore County Police was alerted and is investigating.
That substitute teacher was also removed from the pool of teachers schools choose from when they need a substitute.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story.