Hi Everyone!

OK, say it with me. We are going to say “Cupids day of love” as it is said in the local dialect “Balmerese.”

Say it with me, “Valentime’s Day.” (I cannot wait for spell check to work on that one!)

Tomorrow is not only the gateway to the weekend but an unofficial holiday.

A holiday, to me, to just celebrate spreading some good vibes.

Whether you have a significant other in your life, or not, how tough is it to just smile say, “Thanks”, and mean it. (Or just gently go about your day).

Not hard at all. To me, it’s all about, as I just stated, “the vibe.”

Chilly it will be, and there is a warm-up still expected to start Sunday.

But we now have a temp during that 48 hours of chill down that says it all. That number is 17°. That is the expected overnight low “Valentime’s” night. If we get there it will be the coldest night of the season so far.

On December 20th, then again on January 20th, we got down to 19°.

So yeah the coldest air, so far, is just around the corner.

But tomorrow is a day of, hopefully, good vibes and charity starts at home. Tomorrow’s weather is the perfect excuse to break out some really comfortable cold weather “comfort clothes”, and start the weekend. And that my friends is a warm “unofficial holiday” thought.

MB!