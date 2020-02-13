BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 72-year-old woman is recovering after she was caught in the middle of a shootout in west Baltimore on Wednesday.
Baltimore Police said two suspects were involved in a shootout where the victim got caught in the crossfire on North Smallwood Street.
“The lady was parking, and by the time she got out of her car, that’s when the shots happened,” a neighbor told WJZ.
The woman has not been identified, but police said she was shot in the upper shoulder.
72-Year-Old Woman Among Those Shot Across Baltimore Wednesday
The victim is in good condition, according to officials.
“Very brazen, broad daylight,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said.
Police released an image of the suspects on Thursday and hope it will lead to an arrest.
“It should have never happened,” Moses said. “You have to know how to settle conflicts without resorting to violence.”
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call police immediately.