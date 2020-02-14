Comments
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating two robberies at a Millersville 7-Eleven in two days.
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating two robberies at a Millersville 7-Eleven in two days.
The latest robbery happened just before 5 a.m. Friday.
Police said a man implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. He fled on foot with an unknown amount of money.
Police: Man Wielding Tire Iron Robs 7-Eleven In Glen Burnie, Another Robbery Reported At Royal Farms
Early Thursday morning, police said a man wielding a tire iron allegedly robbed the convenience store. He got away with property but no cash.
Police have not said if the robberies are connected.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-222-4720.