Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners not to feed their dogs one lot of Aunt Jeni’s Home Made frozen raw pet food after a sample collected from a store in Washington D.C. tested positive for Salmonella.
The FDA said pet owners should not feed their four-legged friends Aunt Jeni’s Home Made All-Natural Raw Turkey Dinner Dog Food, 5 lb. (lot 175331 NOV2020).
Anyone with this product is warned to stop feeding it to pets, throw it away, and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with the food.
If you think your pet has symptoms of salmonella infection, you should consult with your veterinarian immediately.