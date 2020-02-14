



Baltimore City police say they are still trying to determine how two officers were shot while serving a warrant at an apartment complex on Radecke Avenue in the northeast part of the city Wednesday.

“The Baltimore Police Department’s SIRT (Special Investigations Response Team) and Homicide Unit are continuing to investigate the incident,” Baltimore Police wrote in a statement Friday.

WJZ was first to report that there was no exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. City police said today they are still trying to determine how these officers were injured. We will have a live report at 5. @wjz pic.twitter.com/jXyx7JpykF — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 14, 2020

Police identified the suspect as Michael Marullo and say they recovered his “fully loaded” .357 magnum weapon “with six live rounds” at the scene.

#BREAKING: Baltimore County Police release the name of their officer—shot and injured while serving a warrant in NE Baltimore Wednesday. Officer First Class Swinney, a 31 year veteran of the department, permanently assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s task force. @wjz pic.twitter.com/3J3Zj1PDm5 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 14, 2020

Marullo was wanted for attempted murder in Pennsylvania. Authorities there say he shot at the grandfather of his children in Lower Chichester County the night before.

Related Coverage:

Marullo’s mother told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren she spoke to her son before he was killed and had no idea anything was wrong.

“It’s just heart-wrenching. I just want to get to the bottom of this. I’m a mother on a mission here right now,” Susan Marullo said.

“I’m telling you, something just happened here, and I want to find out what it is. But I want to bring him home first,” Marullo said.

Police also identified the two wounded officers. Baltimore City Officer Robert Adams was struck in the calf, and Baltimore County Police Officer First Class Swinney was shot in the abdomen and leg.

Officer Adams has been released from Shock Trauma.

“Both officers who were shot are recovering from their wounds and we continue to send our support to them and their families,” city police wrote in a statement.

Baltimore County police say Officer Swinney is a 31-year veteran of the department.

Both injured officers worked with the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. “This task force is a collaborative effort between federal, state and local agencies to identify and apprehend violent offenders,” according to police.

Police have not revealed how many shots were fired during the encounter.