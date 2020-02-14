BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens shared Valentine’s Day with the community on Friday through “Poe Grams.”

The Dunkin Donuts truck rolled out in the morning, and Poe rolled in serving his signature Poe Grams, while spreading love and thanks to service members on Valentine’s Day.

“We really wanted to touch and treat the people that take care of us on a daily basis and show our appreciation to them,” Kelly Tallant, Community Relations Manager of the Baltimore Ravens, said.

And what better way to show gratitude than with some coffee and donuts.

“I knew something was going on, but I didn’t know exactly what,” Pikesville Fire Lt. Rick Holden said. “So that was a nice little change. A little perk, a little pick me up, something nice for Valentine’s Day, along with Dunkin bringing the donuts. That was awesome.”

“It means a lot to us to have this out here,” Baltimore County Police Cpt. Brandon Rogers said. “We’re out here every day sharing love with the community every one of our officers is doing this job because we love the community and its great to have the chance to interact with them.”

Former Raven Jermaine Lewis also tagged along to share appreciation.

“We’re just doing acts of kindness,” Lewis said. “Showing love.”

Lewis said being able to touch the community off the football field means everything.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone out there,” he said.

The Ravens said they plan to keep the Poe Gram tradition going for years to come.