Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

It’s an ideal time to duck in to the latest hotspots, since consumer spending at restaurants tends to grow in February in the Baltimore area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Baltimore-area restaurants last year rose by 17% in February over the month before.

1. Southside Diner

First on the list is Southside Diner. Located at 893 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside, the diner is the highest-rated diner in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp.

2. Ida B’s Table

Next up is downtown’s Ida B’s Table, situated at 235 Holliday St. With four stars out of 351 reviews on Yelp, the diner and breakfast and brunch spot, serving soul food and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lost in the 50s Diner

Harford-Echodale – Perring Parkway’s Lost in the 50s Diner, located at 5512 Harford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 113 reviews.

4. The New Wyman Park Restaurant

The New Wyman Park Restaurant, a diner and traditional American and breakfast/brunch spot in Charles Village, is another go-to, with four stars out of 53 Yelp reviews. Head over to 138 W. 25th St. to see for yourself.

