Filed Under:Anthony Williams, Baltimore, Baltimore News, California bus shooting, Greyhound Bus Shooting, Local TV, Talkers

LOS ANGELES (WJZ) — A Maryland man accused of killing one person and injuring five others on a Greyhound bus in California pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened on February 3, 2020, on a highway between Bakersfield and Los Angeles, California.

Witnesses told police the alleged shooter, Anthony Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, acted “erratically” on the bus.

Police have not yet released a specific motive.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply