BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The defense team representing former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh in her federal case stemming from the “Healthy Holly” scandal is recommending she spend just over a year behind bars.
On Thursday, prosecutors recommended she spend nearly five years in prison.
In documents filed with the court Friday morning, Pugh’s attorneys argued that a long sentence would prevent her from rebuilding her life after being released.
“Ms. Pugh has suffered and continues to suffer in an immense and extraordinary way,” the defense’s sentencing memorandum said. “Simply locking her up for a period of time prescribed by the Sentencing Guidelines would not promote the overall goals of federal sentencing.”
Included in the defense’s filing are multiple letters to the court appealing for leniency for the former mayor, including from former congressman Kweisi Mfume and Dr. David Wilson, the president of Morgan State University.
She’s scheduled to face a judge for sentencing on February 27.
