ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for two burglaries in Howard County.
John Dunnigan, 33, was convicted on two counts of second-degree burglary for break-ins that occurred at two separate locations in Elkridge, Maryland, last year.
According to court documents, Dunnigan threw a rock through the front glass entrance door of Cindy’s Spirits and took $300 from the cash register. He also stole two packages of cigarettes.
Howard County Police responded to the incident that evening and reviewed surveillance video from the store which showed Dunnigan inside.
Court records also revealed Dunnigan threw a rock through the front glass entrance door of a Jiffy Lube. Dunnigan did not take anything from the story.
On September 3, 2019, police saw Dunnigan, who matched the image of the person in the surveillance video, in the nearby area.
Dunnigan was placed under arrest and taken to a Howard County Police station where he later confessed to burglarizing both Cindy’s Spirits and Jiffy Lube.