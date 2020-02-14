Comments
CHURCHTON, Md. (WJZ) — Officials in Anne Arundel County said a fox found near Churchton tested positive for rabies.
The fox was found on Tuesday near the intersection of Rodgers and Cape roads.
The health department is warning anyone who may have come into contact with it to call them at 410-222-7256 during business hours or 443-481-3140 during non-business hours.
