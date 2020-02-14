Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Roses are red, violets are blue, candy is sweet, especially M&Ms, Maryland’s favorite Valentine’s Day candy!
That’s according to CandyStore.com, which put together a list of each state’s top sweets for their sweeties. It made its list based on 12 years of data from its own bulk online candy sales as well as industry partners.
Coming in second in Maryland was the classic Valentine’s Day staple — conversation hearts — followed by a box of chocolates.
Pennsylvanians also preferred M&Ms, while Virginians said they would go straight for the conversation hearts.