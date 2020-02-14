BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old Baltimore man was sentenced Friday to nine years in federal prison in the 2018 armed robbery of a southwest Baltimore restaurant.
Joseph Coates pleaded guilty to robbing the restaurant in the 2200 block of Wilkins Avenue on February 21, 2018. The justice department said Coates took money from the cash register and tip jar while 31-year-old Jason Walker pointed a gun at one of the victims.
Baltimore Man Sentenced 121 Months For Armed Restaurant Robbery
A nearby police officer saw the duo nearby counting cash shortly after the robbery was reported and detained them. One of the victims identified Coates and Walker as the robbers.
Officers found $272 in cash, a bag filled with change, two of the victims’ cell phones and a loaded revolver, officials said.
After serving his prison time, Coates will also spend five years on supervised release.
In July, Walker was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison.