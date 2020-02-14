Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, camera in bathroom, Johns Hopkins University, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Campus officials at Johns Hopkins University are investigating two reports of a man with a camera in women’s restrooms in two campus buildings Friday afternoon.

The university said the man was seen with a camera in bathrooms on the third floor of Hodson Hall and the second floor of  Hackerman Hall around noon.

Security reportedly searched the area and saw the man running from campus west of San Martin Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call campus security at 410-516-7777.

