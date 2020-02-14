Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More people have died from the flu in the State of Maryland as the number of people sickened with the virus spikes.
State health officials said Friday 29 people have died from the flu. That’s up from 25 from the week before.
More than 29,000 people have come down with the flu so far this season.
Flu activity remains high and widespread.
Health officials said this virus should be more of a concern than the coronavirus.