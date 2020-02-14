EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new lead in a case that had basically gone cold.
Eight motorcycles were stolen from Dutrow’s Sales & Service in Frederick, Maryland, back in September; each bike valued at more than $2,200.
This week, Maryland State Police found one of them.
“Wednesday, troopers had conducted a traffic stop, and when they ran the vehicle that they pulled over, the motorcycle they pulled over, it came back as stolen,” Ron Snyder, a Maryland State Police spokesperson, said.
The driver was stopped in Edgewood, Maryland, more than 70 miles east of where the motorcycle was taken. Police, however, don’t believe the 19-year-old who was stopped actually stole it.
“Preliminary investigation is that he traded it with another person,” Snyder said.
The teen was arrested and can still be charged with stolen property.
The owner of the dealership told WJZ this is the second stolen bike to be recovered.
Police said they believe the thieves are experienced because the bikes were stolen in about four minutes.
The investigation remains ongoing and police said additional charges could be filed in the coming weeks as more suspects are identified.