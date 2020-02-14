Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s health department has issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold Alert for Friday night and Saturday morning as a wave of cold air moves into the region.
Temperatures are expected to plunge into the mid-teens overnight.
It will remain cold on Saturday, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 30s and overnight lows dropping to the mid-20s.
By Sunday, it will warm up to around 50 degrees.
