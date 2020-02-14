  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWJZ News @ 7PM
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Orioles, Local TV, mlb, Spring Training, Talkers


SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that six former players have been invited to serve as guest instructors at Spring Training this year.

Those invited were:

  1. Mike Bordick
  2. Jeff Connie
  3. J.J. Hardy
  4. Ben McDonald
  5. Scott McGregor
  6. Brian Roberts

Bordick currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2011.

Connie spent six of his 17 Major League seasons with the Birds. He is a two-time World Series Champion.

Related Coverage: 

Hardy was in Birdland between 2011-17. While with the O’s, Hardy advanced to the postseason three times.

McDonald currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He spent seven of his nine Big League seasons in Baltimore.

McGregor was a life-long Oriole after he was selected in the first round of the 1972 First-Year Player Draft.

Roberts currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2018.

Comments

Leave a Reply