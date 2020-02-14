Comments
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that six former players have been invited to serve as guest instructors at Spring Training this year.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that six former players have been invited to serve as guest instructors at Spring Training this year.
Those invited were:
- Mike Bordick
- Jeff Connie
- J.J. Hardy
- Ben McDonald
- Scott McGregor
- Brian Roberts
Bordick currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2011.
Connie spent six of his 17 Major League seasons with the Birds. He is a two-time World Series Champion.
Related Coverage:
- Orioles Equipment Heading To Sarasota For Spring Training
- ‘We’ve Arrived’: Orioles Pitchers, Catchers Report For Spring Training
- Orioles Begin Hopeful Spring Training In Year 2 Of Rebuild
Hardy was in Birdland between 2011-17. While with the O’s, Hardy advanced to the postseason three times.
McDonald currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He spent seven of his nine Big League seasons in Baltimore.
McGregor was a life-long Oriole after he was selected in the first round of the 1972 First-Year Player Draft.
Roberts currently serves as a broadcaster for the Orioles. He was inducted into the Orioles Hall of Fame in 2018.