BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s February 14. Love it, or loathe it, Valentine’s Day is here.
The National Retail Foundation estimates shoppers will spend more than $27 billion on this holiday.
At Radebaugh’s florist in Towson, they’re expecting to make upward of 1,000 deliveries on Valentine’s Day alone; one of the most popular flowers, the long stem rose.
“Of course the red, the kind that comes in the rainbow of colors, and of course we carry them all.”
If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, you might want to head over to Rheb’s Candy in southwest Baltimore.
“Typically, it’s the heart boxes with the truffles rolled in jimmies or the vanilla buttercreams, or the sea salt caramels are flying off the shelf now.”
There are even heart-shaped pies being served up at Pizza Di Joey in Federal Hill.
“I just thought it was really cute and I love Pizza Di Joey so I just figured I’d order the heart-shaped pizza.”
There are plenty of options for you and your loved one this Valentine’s Day in Baltimore.