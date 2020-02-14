  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 54-year-old Baltimore man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in a shooting in southeast Baltimore earlier this month, police said Friday.

Otis Weaver. Credit: Baltimore Police

Police said Otis Weaver shot a 42-year-old man in the 600 block of North Rose Street around 12:30 p.m. on February 5 while the two were having an argument that got physical.

Man Shot In Southeast Baltimore, Police Investigating

The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said at the time he was expected to survive.

Weaver faces attempted first-degree and second-degree murder charges.

