Comments
SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Salisbury that happened Thursday night.
The shooting reportedly happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Richmond Avenue. While police were searching the scene, three victims reportedly showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police said a black car or silver SUV may have been involved.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-749-3101.