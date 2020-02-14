BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst will miss the first four regular-season games of the 2020 season after he was found to be violating the NFL’s policy on using performance-enhancing substances, the league said Friday afternoon.
An NFL spokesperson said 28-year-old Hurst will be allowed to play and practice during the preseason. His four-game suspension without pay will end on the Monday following the Ravens’ fourth game.
Offensive lineman James Hurst has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.
📰: https://t.co/9wv7a2gqaA pic.twitter.com/WZecocEEOe
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2020
The Ravens said he will also be able to participate in offseason activities and training camp.
Hurst was an undrafted free agent from the University of North Carolina in 2014. He started at left tackle in two games during the Ravens’ 2019 season and was active for all 16 games, the team said.