BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens offensive lineman James Hurst will miss the first four regular-season games of the 2020 season after he was found to be violating the NFL’s policy on using performance-enhancing substances, the league said Friday afternoon.

An NFL spokesperson said 28-year-old Hurst will be allowed to play and practice during the preseason. His four-game suspension without pay will end on the Monday following the Ravens’ fourth game.

The Ravens said he will also be able to participate in offseason activities and training camp.

Hurst was an undrafted free agent from the University of North Carolina in 2014. He started at left tackle in two games during the Ravens’ 2019 season and was active for all 16 games, the team said.

