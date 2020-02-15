ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Annapolis City Police were contacted at 3 a.m. Saturday morning about a possible kidnapping involving an Uber Driver or someone posing as an Uber Driver.

Police said a woman was waiting for an Uber at 1 a.m. in the 100 block of Dock Street when a vehicle pulled up and the driver told her to get in the front seat.

The victim assumed it was the ride she was waiting for and got in the vehicle to be taken to her destination.

During the ride, the woman realized they were on a highway and not going in the correct direction. She told the driver numerous times that he had missed her exit, and when she asked where he was taking her, he replied that he was going to get her home.

She then pleaded with the driver to stop the vehicle, which he eventually did on the side of the highway. When she exited the vehicle, the driver also got out and allegedly grabbed her by the arm.

At that point, police said something startled the driver, and he let go of the woman’s arm and got back in his vehicle and left her on the side of the highway.

Right after the driver pulled away, a vehicle stopped to help the woman and she was able to return to Annapolis.

Police said it is not clear if the driver who picked her up was operating as an Uber driver or any other ride-sharing service.

They are also not sure if the driver mistakenly picked the woman up thinking she was a different fare going in a different direction.

The person was seen driving a mid-sized silver SUV.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.