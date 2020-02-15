ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Three people were critically injured and a 2-year-old was sent to the hospital Saturday after a crash shut down an Annapolis highway, Anne Arundel County Fire officials said.
Officials received a call for a report of an accident shortly before 2 p.m. on Westbound 665 at Route 50.
When firefighters arrived, they found two vehicles had been involved in an accident, one of which was overturned, with three people trapped inside.
It took 30 minutes for firefighters to remove those trapped inside the vehicle.
Two people were flown by a Maryland State Police chopper to Shock Trauma with possibly life-threatening injuries.
Another person was taken by ground to Johns Hopkins, also with possibly life-threatening injuries.
A 2-year-old was also injured in the overturned vehicle but was removed by bystanders. The child was taken to Johns Hopkins with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the cause of the accident remains ongoing.