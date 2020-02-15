  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Runners braved the cold weather for charity on Saturday morning and went out in their underwear.

The Cupid’s Undie Run raises money for a genetic tumor disorder.

People wore their red and pink and ran through the streets of downtown Baltimore for about a mile.

It wasn’t really a race, it was a fun run all for a good cause.

Money goes toward researchers working to find a cure for neurofibromatosis. It causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body.

Experts said the disorder affects one in every 3,000 births.

