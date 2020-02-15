Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, PS4, stolen PS4, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police officers went above and beyond the call of duty after hearing a young boy had his PS4 stolen from his home.

Officer Stackhouse, of the Southwest District, collected donations from other officers and was able to buy the child a new PS4 and games to go with it.

Baltimore Police posted a picture of the child holding his brand new PS4 alongside Stackhouse and a fellow officer.

