BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police officers went above and beyond the call of duty after hearing a young boy had his PS4 stolen from his home.
Officer Stackhouse, of the Southwest District, collected donations from other officers and was able to buy the child a new PS4 and games to go with it.
On February 10, 2020, P/O Stackhouse and his Southwest District squad heard that this young man in the picture, got his PS4 stolen from his home.
Baltimore Police posted a picture of the child holding his brand new PS4 alongside Stackhouse and a fellow officer.